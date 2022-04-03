WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.74. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

