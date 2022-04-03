WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $185.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $182.11 and a 12-month high of $321.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.62.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,019,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,793,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

