WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 170.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 3,461.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 4,444.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.86. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

