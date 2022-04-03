Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $150.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on W. Wedbush downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.25.

W opened at $111.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.04. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $343.80.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $846,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $150,080.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,777. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,692 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after buying an additional 867,799 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,126,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in Wayfair by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after buying an additional 773,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,897,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

