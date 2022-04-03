Waves Enterprise Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.89 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $9.89 million and $524,903.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00049648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.36 or 0.07503748 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,350.40 or 0.99846572 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046521 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars.

