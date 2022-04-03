Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.25.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of WRE stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 357.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 96.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 210,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.