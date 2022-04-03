Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €58.40 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) received a €58.40 ($64.18) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($57.14) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($52.75) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.34 ($67.40).

VNA stock opened at €43.20 ($47.47) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €46.44 and a 200-day moving average of €49.60. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €42.27 ($46.45) and a 12-month high of €60.96 ($66.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

