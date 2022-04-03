Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 155

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

