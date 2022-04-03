Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 155

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.
VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.
NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $20.36.
About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
