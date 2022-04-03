Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 225

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 172.29 ($2.26).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.66) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.37. The company has a market cap of £34.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -252.80. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.