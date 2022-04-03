VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of VOC Energy Trust stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.08%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOC. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

