VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of VOC Energy Trust stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.04.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.08%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.
About VOC Energy Trust (Get Rating)
VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
