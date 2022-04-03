VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Short Interest Down 18.5% in March

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 7,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
NASDAQ VNET opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $900.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.24. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on VNET Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.
VNET Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VNET Group (VNET)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.