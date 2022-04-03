VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Short Interest Down 18.5% in March

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 7,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $900.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.24. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on VNET Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VNET Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 43,546 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VNET Group by 310.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 82,497 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in VNET Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in VNET Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in VNET Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

