Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VGZ opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.31. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.90.

About Vista Gold (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

