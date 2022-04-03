Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,747,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,097,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 97,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,304,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

