Visa (NYSE:V) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on V. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.54.

NYSE:V opened at $226.36 on Thursday. Visa has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,429,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

