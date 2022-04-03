Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VINC. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vincerx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vincerx Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

VINC opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. Vincerx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.69. Sell-side analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vincerx Pharma (Get Rating)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.