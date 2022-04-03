Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on VKTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.21.
VKTX opened at $3.13 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $245.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 430,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 326,954 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,993,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,197,000 after acquiring an additional 322,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 146,442 shares in the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.
