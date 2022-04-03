Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VKTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.21.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

VKTX opened at $3.13 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $245.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 430,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 326,954 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,993,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,197,000 after acquiring an additional 322,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 146,442 shares in the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.