Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VET. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.80.

VET stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after buying an additional 2,934,324 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after buying an additional 1,879,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,119,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,906,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after buying an additional 624,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

