Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $214,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 113.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 44,048 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ opened at $52.12 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

