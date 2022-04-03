Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Verint Systems reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.74. 576,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $246,545.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,215,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,879,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,539 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,754,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,173,000 after purchasing an additional 226,481 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,692,000 after purchasing an additional 166,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,563,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,830,000 after purchasing an additional 187,001 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

