VeriCoin (VRC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $247.00

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $97,040.87 and approximately $247.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,360.16 or 0.99888274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00068774 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00028097 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002358 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,847,608 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

