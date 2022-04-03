Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
VTYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.
Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.
