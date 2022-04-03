Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

VECO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.57.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

VECO opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments (Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.