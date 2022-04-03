Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VGR. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Vector Group alerts:

NYSE VGR opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $313.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.20 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $1,069,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vector Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,757,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 46,133 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 55,674 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.