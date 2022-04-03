VeChain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $391.21 Million (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. VeChain has a market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $391.21 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeChain has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0789 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000102 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008991 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

