Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,600 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 354,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 932,073 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,272,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 349,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on VSTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. Vasta Platform has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $474.83 million, a PE ratio of -21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vasta Platform will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vasta Platform (Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.