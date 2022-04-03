Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $35.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vantage Towers from €33.00 ($36.26) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vantage Towers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $35.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. Vantage Towers has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

