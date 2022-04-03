Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,010 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $125.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

