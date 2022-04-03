Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

VFH stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.04. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

