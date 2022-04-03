VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Trading 0.5% Higher

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.71 and last traded at $46.71. 1,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VanEck Israel ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Israel ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $921,000.

