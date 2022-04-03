VanEck Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) Shares Up 2.3%

VanEck Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $165.96 and last traded at $165.93. 11,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 26,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.13.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.06.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Biotech ETF (BBH)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.