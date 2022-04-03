Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth $1,466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 74.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in Upstart by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth $5,667,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Upstart by 65.9% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $12,373,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,874 shares of company stock valued at $32,275,758. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upstart stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.01.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Wedbush lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.25.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

