Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.82 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 498.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,442 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

