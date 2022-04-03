Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,653 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Cipher Mining worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $3.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

Cipher Mining Inc, an industrial-scale Bitcoin mining company, focuses on the development and operation of cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Rye, New York.

