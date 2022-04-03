Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Valley National Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE VLY opened at $13.04 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

