Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD opened at $90.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.62. Utah Medical Products has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $133.87.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 30.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTMD. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Utah Medical Products (Get Rating)

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.