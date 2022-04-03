usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Shares of usell.com Inc (OTCMKTS:USEL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.79. usell.com shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 8,479 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

Get usell.com alerts:

usell.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:USEL)

usell.com, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. It acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. The company sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for usell.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for usell.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.