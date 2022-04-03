usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Shares of usell.com Inc (OTCMKTS:USEL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.79. usell.com shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 8,479 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.
usell.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:USEL)
