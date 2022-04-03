Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UBA. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE:UBA traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $18.96. 180,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,984. The company has a market capitalization of $775.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

