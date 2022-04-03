Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.71. 2,436,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,834. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

