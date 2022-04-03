UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.45

UPM-Kymmene Co. (OTCMKTS:UPMKY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.45 and traded as low as $26.29. UPM-Kymmene shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 6,600 shares.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23.
UPM-Kymmene Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UPMKY)
