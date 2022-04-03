Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UHT opened at $58.97 on Thursday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $812.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,403,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,949,000 after acquiring an additional 90,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

