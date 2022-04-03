Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.33.

UEIC opened at $31.43 on Thursday. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.24, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $144.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

