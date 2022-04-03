Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $27.75 on Thursday. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 37.25% and a return on equity of 18.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.70%.

In other news, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 5,792 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $169,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Rooney sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $81,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,299 shares of company stock valued at $389,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 8,053.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the second quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

