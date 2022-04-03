United Security Bancshares (UBFO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on April 18th

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $8.32 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $141.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 24.56%.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Kenneth D. Newby purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United Security Bancshares in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

