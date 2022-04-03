UniMex Network Market Capitalization Hits $3.05 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $27,547.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.35 or 0.07495615 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,521.28 or 0.99563431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,595,978 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

