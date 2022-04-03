Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Lowered to GBX 3,800

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,200 ($55.02) to GBX 3,800 ($49.78) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,000 ($52.40) to GBX 3,650 ($47.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.92) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($47.16) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.95) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($60.26) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,948.33 ($51.72).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,508 ($45.95) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,628.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,815.83. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,388 ($57.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.85.

In other news, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($50.22) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,115.80). Also, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($49.29) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($197,170.55). Insiders purchased a total of 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029 over the last three months.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

