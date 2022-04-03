Unido EP 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $65,718.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0716 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unido EP has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $65,718.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.39 or 0.07528145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,916.37 or 0.99978729 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00046057 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 53,707,011 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.