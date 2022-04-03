Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 42.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,372.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 13.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 151.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

In other Under Armour news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $15.39 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UA. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.