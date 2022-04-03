Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.45 and last traded at $77.25. Approximately 13,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 415,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.62.

RARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.71.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $180,740.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,289 shares of company stock worth $1,602,749 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $8,579,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $52,268,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,025,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

