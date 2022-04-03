UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UFPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $67.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $76.01. The company has a market cap of $510.51 million, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $5,619,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

