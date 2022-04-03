UDR (NYSE:UDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.04.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $58.98 on Thursday. UDR has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of UDR by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

